Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 67: ‘US congressional delegation secret visit to Ukraine’

Germany supports EU embargo on oil imports from Russia

The German government supports the plans of the European Union (EU) to impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia. During the latest preliminary talks on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, Berlin spoke in favor of a ban, the DPA news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources in the EU.

Thus, such decision by the European Union has become much more likely. The reason for the sharp change in Germany’s position could be the recent success in finding alternative oil suppliers.

Last week, Vice Chancellor of Germany, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck stated that the country’s dependence on Russian oil imports has decreased from 35% before Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine to 12%.

According to the DPA, at the moment only such countries as Hungary, Austria, and Slovakia, as well as Spain, Italy, and Greece halt the embargo on oil supplies from Russia. According to diplomatic sources, Slovakia and Hungary have so far been opposed to an immediate cut in supplies, mainly because of their heavy dependence on Russian oil imports. As for the states of Southern Europe, consumers are greatly concerned about the expected growth in energy prices after the decision. The next few days will likely show how the discussions will progress.

Ukraine FM asks China to be security guarantor

Ukraine’s foreign minister has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv.

Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the United States threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow.

“Ukraine is currently studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Dmytro Kuleba was quoted as saying by official news agency Xinhua Saturday. “We propose that China becomes one of the guarantors of Ukraine’s security, this is a sign of our respect and trust in the People’s Republic of China,” he added. Kuleba also accused Russia of having “compromised” Beijing’s signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, warning that the consequences of the global food security crisis would threaten China’s economy. “We also believe that this war is not in China’s interests,” he stated.

Ukraine’s envoy asks Germany to send modern weaponry

Ukraine is calling on Germany to supply it with more modern weaponry, just days after the German government approved the direct delivery of anti-aircraft tanks to the Ukrainian military for the first time.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks are already 40 years old. To defeat Russia, “we need the most modern German weapons,” he said. What was needed, he said, was newer Leopard and Marder tanks as well as self-propelled howitzers “and much more.”

Nancy Pelosi, Democratic lawmakers visit Zelensky in Kyiv

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced visit to Kyiv along with Democratic lawmakers and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a video posted by Zelensky on Sunday, Pelosi could be seen walking with the Ukrainian leader on the streets with lawmakers, including Reps. Adam B. Schiff, Jim McGovern, Gregory W. Meeks (N.Y.) and Jason Crow.

“We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. … Your fight is a fight for everyone,” Pelosi told Zelensky.

“So our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” she stated.

Зустріч зі спікером Палати представників Конгресу США @SpeakerPelosi в Києві. Сполучені Штати є лідером потужної підтримки України в боротьбі з агресією РФ. Дякуємо, що допомагаєте захищати суверенітет і територіальну цілісність нашої держави! pic.twitter.com/QXSBPFoGQh — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

The trip had not been publicized before Zelensky shared visuals on Sunday, with a caption praising the United States for being a leader in support of Ukraine.

“Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!” he wrote on Twitter.

Heavy shelling in Ukrainian village of Barvinkove

Ukraine’s eastern village of Barvinkove is the site of a new attempt by Russian forces to push south to surround the neighbouring city of Slovyansk.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford said it is unknown how many people are still inside the village. “Since we’ve arrived, yet again, [there has been] a lot of heavy shelling we believe targeting the east of the town,” he added. “So far at least, the Ukrainians have managed to keep Russian forces back. But there is a fear amongst the soldiers here, that the closer we get to May 9, a day that it’s believed Vladimir Putin wants something to show for Russian efforts in this war, the more tense and the more dangerous it becomes in areas like these,” he continued.

Russia intends to exert strong influence in Kherson over long term: UK

The British Ministry of Defence claims Russia has sought to legitimise its control of the city of Kherson and surrounding areas by installing a pro-Moscow administration.

The new government has declared a return to Ukraine control “impossible” and announced a four-month currency transition to the Russian rouble.

These moves “are likely indicative of Russian intent to exert strong political and economic influence in Kherson over the long term,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update. “Enduring control over Kherson and its transport links will increase Russia’s ability to sustain its advance to the north and west and improve the security of Russia’s control over Crimea,” it added.

Ukraine should get EU candidate country status in June: Deputy PM

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna says that her country expects to obtain EU candidate status already this summer.

Ukraine should be granted the status of an EU candidate country during the upcoming meeting of EU leaders that is planned for June, 2022, Stefanishyna was cited as saying by the Ukrainian Strana.ua Telegram channel on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted Ukraine’s questionnaire for obtaining EU candidate status to EU Ambassador in Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

Finland getting ready to cut off Russian gas supplies in May

Finland is preparing to cut off natural gas supplies from Russia in May, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reports.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has asked the Finnish state-owned energy company Gasum to give a response before May 20 regarding Russia’s request to receive payments for gas in rubles.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, Finland, as well as most of Europe, could cut off Russian gas supplies on May 21.

Finnish officials say that without Russian gas, Finland will need to search for alternative sources, such as the Baltic Connector pipeline, or reduce production.

Finnish Minister of European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen said on Wednesday that Finland had decided not to agree to Russia’s terms on ruble payments for gas.

Russia has lost 23,000 soldiers in ‘senseless war’: Zelensky

Ukraine’s president claims Russia had lost more than 23,000 soldiers in what he described as a “senseless war”.

Speaking in his night time video address, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had destroyed more than a thousand Russian tanks, almost 200 planes, and nearly two and a half thousand armoured vehicles during the conflict.

He added that “thousands more Russian soldiers will be killed and thousands wounded in the coming weeks.”

Despite these losses, Russian troops still have equipment to launch additional attacks, Zelensky said.

“Of course, the occupiers still have equipment in stock. Yes, they still have missiles to strike at our territory,” he continued, adding, “But this war has already weakened Russia so much that they have to plan even fewer military equipment for the parade in Moscow.”

Russia: Civilians killed in shelling near Kherson

Russia’s defence ministry claims shelling by Ukraine’s forces of villages in the Kherson region has killed and injured civilians, according to the Russian RIA news agency reported.

The ministry announced Ukrainian forces shelled a school, a kindergarten and a cemetery in the villages of Kyselivka and Shyroka Balka. It gave no information on how many people were killed or injured, or when the shelling took place. There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the report.

Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kyiv

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, his office said.

There were no immediate details about the content of Kalin’s meetings in Kyiv, but Ankara has been mediating between Ukraine and Russia in efforts to end the war. Kalin was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal. Turkey is trying to pave the way for an Istanbul summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

UK: Russian troll factory spreading disinformation on social media

The British Foreign Office claims Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The foreign office cited UK-funded expert research, which it did not publish. It added the research exposed how the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign was designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, boost support for it and recruit new sympathisers. “We cannot allow the Kremlin and its shady troll farms to invade our online spaces with their lies about Putin’s illegal war,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated in a statement. “The UK Government has alerted international partners and will continue to work closely with allies and media platforms to undermine Russian information operations,” she said.

Russian rocket attack destroys Odesa runway: Ukraine

A Russian missile attack destroyed an airport runway in Odesa, Ukraine’s third-largest city and a key Black Sea port, the Ukrainian army claimed.

In a Telegram post, Ukraine’s Operational Command South announced there was no way that the Odesa runway could be used as a result of the missile attack.

Local authorities urged residents of the area to shelter in place as Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing army sources, reported that “several” explosions were heard in Odesa.

Odesa’s regional governor said that the missile was fired from Russian-occupied Crimea. Maksym Marchenko added there were no reports of any injuries.

Russian military plane briefly violates Swedish airspace

A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden’s airspace, say Swedish defence officials, as the Scandinavian country ponders a bid for NATO membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“A Russian AN-30 propeller plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday evening,” the Swedish defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday evening, adding that its teams had followed the incident and photographed it. The ministry announced the plane was flying east of Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic, before it headed towards Swedish territory. “It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace,” public television SVT quoted Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist as saying.

Russia’s Rosneft seeks prepayment in roubles for oil products

Russia’s Rosneft has offered oil products from its refineries for loading May-June in a tender requiring prepayment in roubles, according to three sources talking to Reuters news agency.

Last week Rosneft has offered 6.5 million tonnes of crude oil via tenders for loading in May-June, seeking full prepayment in roubles for the first time.

Bids were invited for about 2 million tonnes of fuel oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO), 1.4 million tonnes of naphtha and 1 million tonnes of marine diesel oil (MDO), traders added.

UK is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine: Johnson’s office

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that he was more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine, according a spokesperson for Johnson’s office.

“He confirmed that the UK will continue to provide additional military aid to give the Ukrainians the equipment they needed to defend themselves,” the spokesperson said, adding that Johnson also offered Britain’s continued economic and humanitarian support.

Russia says it hit 17 Ukrainian facilities, killed more than 200 troops

Russia’s armed forces has claimed they hit 17 Ukrainian military facilities with high-precision missiles and also destroyed a command post and a warehouse used to store rockets and artillery.