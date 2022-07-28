Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 155

Ukraine’s offensive to recapture Kherson gathering momentum: UK

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Russian-occupied Kherson region is gathering momentum, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry has said.

“Ukraine has used its new long range artillery to damage at least three of the bridges across the Dnipro River which Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control,” the ministry announced in its latest intelligence briefing.

“Russia’s 49th Army is stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro River and now looks highly vulnerable,” it added.

Security Council can’t agree on statement lauding grain deal

The United Nations Security Council has been unable to agree on a statement welcoming last week’s deal to get grain and fertiliser moving from Ukraine and Russia to millions of hungry people around the world, Norway’s UN ambassador has said.

The statement also would have commended Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey’s government for their key roles in arranging the agreement.

“Norway and Mexico have been working for days to unify the council in one message welcoming the significant deal to resume exports of grains, foodstuffs and fertilisers through the Black Sea,” Mona Juul told The Associated Press, adding, “We regret that this was not possible.”

UK adviser warns of nuclear war risk amid communication breakdown

The United Kingdom’s national security adviser has warned of the growing risk of nuclear confrontation with Russia and China amid a breakdown in the backdoor communication channels that helped maintain peace during the Cold War.

Speaking in Washington, DC, Stephen Lovegrove said there was a lack of dialogue at a time when there were not only a “broader range” of strategic risks, but also more “pathways to escalation” as a result of advances in science and technology, the proliferation of weapons, and increasing rivalry in areas such as space.

“The Cold War’s two monolithic blocks of the USSR [Soviet Union] and NATO – though not without alarming bumps – were able to reach a shared understanding of doctrine that is today absent,” he stated on Wednesday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a think-tank.

“Doctrine is opaque in Moscow and Beijing, let alone Pyongyang or Tehran,” he added.

Russia: No requests from US on Lavrov-Blinken phone contact

Moscow has received no requests from Washington for a telephone contacts between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

“There have been no requests, only media reports. We rely on regular diplomatic practices rather than on megaphone diplomacy,” a ministry spokesman said.

Blinken stated earlier that he plans to speak with Lavrov within days to discuss issues of grain export from Ukraine and possible release of US nationals detained in Russia.

US House members told over 75,000 Russians have been killed or wounded during war on Ukraine

United States House lawmakers who attended a classified briefing Wednesday on Ukraine stated Joe Biden administration officials informed them that more than 75,000 Russians have been killed or wounded during the war on Ukraine. The briefing also added the Russian military is fatigued, but Ukrainians are looking for additional reinforcements as they aim to launch a counteroffensive in the south before the winter. “We were briefed that over 75,000 Russians have either been killed or wounded, which is huge, you’ve got incredible amounts of investment in their land forces, over 80% of their land forces are bogged down, and they’re tired,” Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee and recently visited Ukraine, told CNN. “But they’re still the Russian military,” Slotkin continued. US and Western officials have noted in recent weeks that the next few weeks of war will be crucial, because the Ukrainians are going to try to mount a major counteroffensive in the south. Richard Moore, the head of the UK’s secret intelligence service, MI6, said last week at the Aspen Security Forum that he believes the Russians will begin to lose steam in the coming weeks because they are running out of manpower. US and western officials believe Ukraine will aim to take back the southern city of Kherson, which has been occupied by Russia since March. “The sort of main conversation in the briefing was, you know, what more we can and should be doing for the Ukrainians, literally in the next three to six weeks, very urgently. Ukrainians want to go to the south and do operations in the south. And we want them to be as successful as possible,” Slotkin said. “I think that what we heard very firmly from President Zelensky and reinforced today is that the Ukrainians really want to hit Russia in the teeth a few times before the winter comes, put them in the best position possible, particularly hitting them down south,” Slotkin added. During the briefing, Slotkin stated there was bipartisan support for sending Ukraine long-range missiles, known as ATACMS, that can strike as far as 180 miles away (more than 280 kilometers). The Ukrainians have been urging the US to provide these systems for months because the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) can only strike distances of around 49 miles (more than 78 kilometers). But US national security adviser Jake Sullivan reiterated last week at the Aspen Security Forum that the US would not be providing the ATACMS because they could be used to strike into Russian territory, which would escalate the war even further. The US Senate will also get its own briefing on Ukraine. It was originally scheduled for today but had to be rescheduled.

Russian forces, Ukraine both claim control of vital power plant

The fate of Ukraine’s second-biggest power plant was hanging in the balance after Russian-backed forces claimed to have captured it intact, but Kyiv did not confirm its seizure, stressing only that fighting was under way nearby.

Seizing the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would be Moscow’s first strategic gain in more than three weeks in what it calls its “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour.

Ukraine “very grateful” for increase in Western military assistance: National security official

Ukraine is “very grateful” for an increase in deliveries of Western military aid over the past month, the country’s national security adviser Oleksiy Danilov tweeted on Wednesday “Over the past month, there has been a strong intensification of military assistance from our partners, we are very grateful to them for this,” Danilov wrote. The Ukrainian National Security went on to say his country’s forces had used some of that equipment to target the Antonivskyi bridge, in the Kherson region, an important supply artery for Russian forces stationed west of the Dnieper river. “The destruction of the [Antonivskyi] bridge shows how delicately modern military equipment works — the enemy trembles, and partners are delighted at how quickly and efficiently our military has mastered it,” Danilov continued, adding that Russia has been moving “troops in the Kherson direction.” Analysts have suggested Russia has been fortifying it’s positions in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in advance of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “This war will result in the decolonization of the Russian federation,” Danilov also stated.

Blinken says he will speak to Lavrov for first time since war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he will speak to his Russian counterpart for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but would narrowly focus the call to priorities including the release of detained Americans. The phone call “in the coming days” with foreign minister Sergey Lavrov “will not be a negotiation about Ukraine”, Blinken told reporters.

Moscow warns of consequences if Ukraine uses US-made weapons against Russian territory

Moscow has warned of “more than serious” consequences if Ukraine uses US-made multiple launch rocket systems or other NATO-supplied long-range weapons against Russian territory, according to Russian official Konstantin Gavrilov.

Gavrilov is the head of the Russian delegation at talks in Vienna on issues of military security and arms control.

“If the Armed Forces of Ukraine use American MLRS or other NATO long-range weapons against Russian territory, the consequences will be more than serious,” Gavrilov said according to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“An increase in the transfer of Western weapons to Kyiv may force the Russian Federation to move to tougher responses,” he continued.

Gavrilov also stated that all of the main goals set by President Vladimir Putin will be accomplished in Ukraine and urged Western governments to listen to Russia’s concerns.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Tuesday that the United States and other allies have praised his country’s use of donated systems, such as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, with officials in Washington saying Russia has yet to take out any of the gifted Western rocket artillery.

The Ukrainian defense minister added the donated weapons were “already affecting the course of the war.”

The HIMARS, with range and accuracy superior to that of equivalent Russian artillery, has allowed Ukraine to hit targets well within Moscow-controlled territory, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff noted last week.

Germany has also delivered three Mars II multiple launch rocket systems launchers from its army stocks, as well as five Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and three self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.

Ukraine to increase electricity exports to EU: Zelensky