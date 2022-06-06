Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 103: Ukraine claims Russia lost 31k soldiers

Ukraine claims Russia lost more than 31,000 soldiers

Ukraine’s military claimed the Russian army has lost 31,250 personnel since the beginning of its invasion on February 24.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces also announced Russia lost 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armoured personnel vehicles, 690 artillery systems, 209 multiple-launch rocket systems, 551 cruise missiles, 96 air defence systems, 211 aircraft, 176 helicopters, and 13 ships and boats.

Ukraine says its position has ‘worsened a little’ in Severodonetsk

The position of Ukrainian forces fighting in Severodonetsk has “worsened a little”, the governor of the Luhansk region has confirmed.

“Our defenders managed to undertake a counter-attack for a certain time; they liberated almost half of the city. But now the situation has worsened a little for us again,” Serhiy Haidai told national television.

Governor says Russia’s Kursk region shelled

The governor of Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, says the village of Tetkino was shelled on Monday morning.

“There were no wounded or dead. The main blow was inflicted on the local bridge, there is damage,” Roman Starovoit said on Telegram.

“The nearest two-story residential building with eight apartments and outbuildings nearby badly damaged. The roof of the house was slashed, the windows were completely broken. The car burned down. There is damage on the territory of the sugar factory,” he added.

The governors of several of Russia’s border regions have multiple times accused Ukraine of firing on their settlements.

Russia’s Snake Island defences contribute to Ukraine’s ports blockade: UK

Russia has moved several air defence systems to Snake Island in the Black Sea, an activity which contributes to Moscow’s blockade of the Ukrainian coast and hinders grain exports, the UK’s defence ministry has announced.

“Following the loss of the cruiser Moskva in April, Russian forces have likely moved multiple air defence assets to Snake Island in the western Black Sea including SA-15 and SA-22 systems,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence briefing.

These weapons are likely intended to provide air defence for Russians ships operating around the island, the ministry said, adding Russia’s activity “contributes to its blockade of the Ukrainian coast and hinders the resumption of maritime trade, including exports of Ukrainian grain”.

The ministry also added that heavy fighting was continuing in Severodonetsk and that Russian forces continued to push towards the city of Slovyansk “as part of their attempted encirclement of Ukrainian forces”.

EU building new ‘iron curtain’ around Russia: Moscow

Russia has no plans of creating an “Iron Curtain,” this is something being done by the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated. “Rest assured, there will be no Iron Curtain, at least from our side, it’s the European Union that is surrounding Russia with a curtain. Your mistake lies in that you are too selfish, you think that you are in the center of the world,” Zakharova said in a Sunday interview on the Italian La7 TV channel. She emphasized that Europe has “no moral right” to dictate and teach other nations anything. In March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow was not afraid of any new “Iron Curtain” that the West was pushing for and that Russia was going to develop and thrive nonetheless.

EU: Russia ‘directly responsible’ for any grain shortages

Due to its war against Ukraine, Russia is “directly responsible” for shortages in the international trade in grains, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said.

“Russia’s ongoing blockade of Ukraine’s ports is preventing the export of tons of grain, like corn and wheat, currently trapped in Ukraine, one of the main world producers,” Josep Borrell stated on Twitter.

Borrell pointed out that EU sanctions target Russia’s capacity to continue the war and do not target wheat, adding agriculture products and their transport are “explicitly excluded” from sanctions.

“Russia is directly responsible for any shortages in international trade in grains, and instead of ending its aggression, is actively seeking to transfer responsibility on international sanctions. This is disinformation,” he added.

Borrell went on to say that the bloc will continue to show solidarity with countries in addressing the war’s consequences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “needs to end his war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be restored,” he said, adding this is in the interest of the whole world.

Report: US not to agree to Ukraine grain deal that might bring Russia sanctions relief

The US would not agree to a deal on Ukrainian grain exports envisaging sanctions relief for Russia, Politico reported.

“The United Nations is trying to broker a deal with Russia to allow Ukraine to restart grain exports via the Black Sea.”

A US official said “the US wouldn’t agree to a deal that lifted any economic pressure on the Kremlin.”

According to Politico, US officials and global businesses are “closely watching Russia’s talks with the UN, as well as separate negotiations with Turkey, about allowing safe passage for Ukrainian grain to world markets.”

Washington is waiting to see “whether Russia drops its calls for sanction relief.” The Joe Biden administration is also planning to continue sending weapons to Kiev in a hope that this would enable Ukrainian grain passage.

UN officials have informed the US about discussions on how to solve the food crisis held in Moscow by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths, the report added.

Report: US will allow two companies to ship Venezuelan oil to Europe

Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain’s Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela.

The volume of oil Eni and Repsol are expected to receive is not large, one of the people said, and any impact on global oil prices will be modest. But Washington’s greenlight to resume Venezuela’s long-frozen oil flows to Europe could provide a symbolic boost for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The US State Department gave the nod to the two companies to resume shipments in a letter, the people added.

President Joe Biden’s administration hopes the Venezuelan crude can help Europe cut dependence on Russia and re-direct some of Venezuela’s cargoes from China. Coaxing Maduro into restarting political talks with Venezuela’s opposition is another aim, two of the people told Reuters.

The two European energy companies, which have joint ventures with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA, can count the crude cargoes toward unpaid debts and late dividends, the people stated.

A key condition, one of the people said, was that the oil received “has to go to Europe. It cannot be resold elsewhere.”

Washington believes PDVSA will not benefit financially from these cash-free transactions, unlike Venezuela’s current oil sales to China, that person added. China has not signed onto Western sanctions on Russia, and has continued to buy Russian oil and gas despite US appeals.

The authorizations came last month, but details and resale restrictions have not been reported previously.

Most Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Russia-Ukraine situation: Poll

Most Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation with Russia and Ukraine and his economic recovery policies, the latest Ipsos and ABC News poll showed.

According to the poll published on Sunday, 46% of the respondents said they approved of the way Biden was handling the situation with Russia and Ukraine, while 52% disapproved.

The poll also found that only 37% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economic recovery, while even fewer respondents approve of his handling of inflation and gas prices – 28% and 27% respectively.

21% said inflation would be the most important issue in their vote for the Congress in November, followed by the economy (19%), gun violence (17%), and abortion laws (12%).

UK to send Ukraine M270 rocket launchers

The UK has announced it will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can attack targets up to 80km (50 miles) away, in a move coordinated with the US.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said UK support for Ukraine would change as Russia’s tactics evolved, explaining the gift of the M270 multiple-launch systems, which are similar to the systems the US is sending, the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

“These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities,” Wallace added in a statement.

The UK announced Ukrainian troops would be trained on how to use the new launchers in Britain, after it previously announced it would train Ukrainian personnel to use armoured vehicles.

Russian general killed in Ukraine

A Russian general was killed in eastern Ukraine, a Russian state media journalist said on Sunday, adding to the string of high-ranking military casualties sustained by Moscow.

The report, published on the Telegram messaging app by state television reporter Alexander Sladkov, did not say precisely when and where Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian defence ministry.

Russia already classifies military deaths as state secrets even in times of peace and has not updated its official casualty figures in Ukraine since March 25, when it claimed that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of its military campaign on February 24.

Report: Russia looking to Africa to sell stolen Ukrainian grain

The US in mid-May sent an alert to 14 countries, mostly in Africa, that Russian cargo vessels were leaving ports near Ukraine laden with what a state department cable described as “stolen Ukrainian grain”, the New York Times has reported.

Russia has been seeking buyers among African countries for the grain stolen in Ukraine, the NYT report added.

Ukraine says Russia has stolen up to 500,000 tonnes of wheat worth $100m since Moscow invaded in February. Most of the grain has been taken to ports in Russia-controlled Crimea, then transferred to ships, including some under Western sanctions, Ukrainian officials say.

On Friday, Vladimir Putin met with the head of the African Union, President Macky Sall of Senegal, who attempted to find a solution to the grain problem and called on the West to lift sanctions. African countries are acutely affected by the grain shortage crisis driven in large part by Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports, which has sent prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser soaring.

Closed airspace forces cancellation of Russian FM’s visit to Serbia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Serbia has been cancelled after countries around Serbia closed their airspace to his aircraft, according to a senior foreign ministry source quoted by the Interfax news agency.

The source confirmed a Serbian media report that said Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro had closed their airspace to the plane that would have carried Moscow’s top diplomat to Belgrade on Monday.

“Our diplomacy has yet to master teleportation,” the source stated.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian foreign ministry.

Zelensky visits front-line troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited front-line troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhia, according to his office, a week after a similar trip to the northeastern Kharkiv region.

“I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state,” the statement quoted Zelensky as saying, adding that he held a minute of silence for fallen troops.

Zelenskyy’s office later added the president also visited a medical facility in the region and spoke with people forced to leave their homes, including from Mariupol, which is now in Russian hands after being under siege for weeks.