Israeli soldier killed in Jenin, West Bank

“A non-commissioned officer in combat service was killed by live fire during the operation against terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin Camp this evening,” the Israeli military posted on Twitter, with a message of condolence for the soldier’s family.

Intense armed clashes have broken out in Jenin between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli forces.

The escalation came as Israeli troops began to withdraw from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

It marked the toughest confrontation between the two sides since the beginning of Israel’s brutal aggression.

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah amid Israel’s largest raid in decades in the occupied West Bank.