Israeli man critically injured in Tel Aviv shooting

Israel’s national emergency rescue service, Magen David Adom, said that paramedics were working to resuscitate the man, who is in his 40s. He was being taken to Ichilov Hospital.

The man in critical condition is a municipal patrol worker, according to the city’s mayor, who said the worker had approached the attacker after noticing something suspicious before being shot.

Israeli police said that the alleged shooter had been shot and killed to prevent “a larger terror attack”.

The Inspector General of the Israel Police said the attacker was “apparently” a resident of the Palestinian town of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

The shooting took place on a central street in Tel Aviv.

The incident happened one day after Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank fatally shot one Palestinian and wounded two others. The person killed was identified as 19-year-old Qusai Jamal Maatan.