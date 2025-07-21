Israeli attacks in Syria raise US concern over Netanyahu: Report

White House officials told Axios that Israel’s recent bombing of Syria’s presidential compound, general staff headquarters and defense ministry has raised alarm about Netanyahu’s unpredictable behavior.

“The feeling is that every day there is something new,” stated one senior official.

Some White House officials criticized Netanyahu’s increasing aggression, with one saying he “acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time.”

One official warned that Netanyahu’s actions could undermine US President Donald Trump’s efforts in Syria and exhaust his goodwill.

“The bombing in Syria caught the president and the White House by surprise. The president doesn’t like turning on the television and seeing bombs dropped in a country he is seeking peace in,” said a US official.

A senior official highlighted Israel’s bombing of a church in Gaza last week, which prompted Trump to call Netanyahu demanding an explanation.

Officials emphasized the growing skepticism within Trump’s team toward the Israeli prime minister, saying he is “sometimes like a child who just won’t behave.”

Washington remains alarmed over Netanyahu and his regional policies, officials noted.

Neither Israeli nor US officials have responded to the report.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda in southern Syria.

The violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the need to protect the Druze community as a pretext for its attacks.

Most Druze leaders in Syria, however, have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

All parties in Syria agreed to pause the violence as of 5 pm Damascus time (1400GMT) Sunday, Tom Barrack, the US special envoy for Syria, announced.