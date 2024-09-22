Spate of Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah may lead to ‘cessation of hostilities’: US

But he suggested the widescale attacks could actually dampen rising tensions in the Middle East region.

“While the risk of escalation is real, we actually believe there is also a distinct avenue to getting to a cessation of hostilities and a durable solution that makes people on both sides of the border feel secure,” Sullivan told reporters.

The blowing up of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon this week killed dozens of people and injured more than 3,000 others. Israel has been widely blamed but has not taken responsibility for the brazen attacks.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement he had cancelled a trip to the United Nations General Assembly and decried “horrific massacres” after deadly attacks across the country blamed on Israel.

Mikati added that he cancelled his trip “in light of the developments linked to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon”.

The US Embassy in Lebanon has also urged American citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial flights are available due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The US State Department issued an updated travel advisory on Saturday, warning Americans: “Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, unexploded landmines, and the risk of armed conflict.”

The level-four advisory – the highest issued by the State Department – said that US citizens in southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria or in refugee settlements should “depart those areas immediately”, citing potential cross-border attacks and clashes between security forces and “extremist” groups.

Those who decide to remain in the country should be prepared to shelter in place if the situation worsens, the alert added.