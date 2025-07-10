IRGC busts Zionist-affiliated terror safehouse

In a statement released by the Quds Regional Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Forces, the operation follows the recent takedown of six armed and foreign-trained terrorists in the city of Chabahar. Subsequent investigations led security forces to the safehouse, where a massive cache of weapons and explosives was found.

Among the items seized were 13 ready-to-detonate bombs, 11 electric detonators, 9 remote circuits, 3 explosive traps, 8 radios, 47 kilograms of high explosives hidden in objects, 38 meters of detonation cord, 800 rounds of ammunition for M16 rifles and machine guns, and 2 vehicles.

According to the IRGC, the terrorist group—affiliated with the Zionist regime—had plotted to attack vital economic infrastructure and crowded civilian areas in an attempt to sow chaos and advance Tel Aviv’s broader regional agenda.

The statement praised local residents for their vigilance and reaffirmed that the people of Sistan and Baluchestan stand firm with the Islamic Republic against all foreign-backed subversion.