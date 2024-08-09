IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

IRGC naval force receives new weapons 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corp (IRGC) says the naval force of the IRGC has received 2654 missile systems, uncrewed aerial vehicles and other weapons. 

Major General Hossein Salami said the missiles have new capabilities such as stealth warheads with a huge explosive oomph that can destroy enemy destroyers at sea.

Genersl Salami added that other weaponry included in the shipment includes long-range and medium-range missiles, combat and reconnaissance drones, electronic warfare systems, naval radars, etc.

Iran has steadily beefed up its military might over the past years amid continued saber-rattling on part of its arch-enemies, the US and Israel.

