IRGC naval force receives new weapons 

Major General Hossein Salami said the missiles have new capabilities such as stealth warheads with a huge explosive oomph that can destroy enemy destroyers at sea.

Genersl Salami added that other weaponry included in the shipment includes long-range and medium-range missiles, combat and reconnaissance drones, electronic warfare systems, naval radars, etc.

Iran has steadily beefed up its military might over the past years amid continued saber-rattling on part of its arch-enemies, the US and Israel.