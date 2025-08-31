IRGC colonel killed during mission in Iran’s southeast

In a statement released on Sunday, the public relations office of the IRGC’s Tharallah unit in Kerman province confirmed that Colonel Mohammadi was martyred while performing his duties in the volatile border area of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Details of the incident have not yet been released, and no group has claimed responsibility for possible hostilities in the area.

Sistan-Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long been a hotspot for cross-border smuggling, armed clashes, and militant activity. Security forces and civilians in the region frequently face confrontations with armed groups, including separatists and drug traffickers.