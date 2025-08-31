Sunday, August 31, 2025
IRGC colonel killed during mission in Iran’s southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that Colonel Rahim Mohammadi, a member of the IRGC’s 41st Tharallah Operational Division, was killed during a mission in the border region of Saravan, southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

In a statement released on Sunday, the public relations office of the IRGC’s Tharallah unit in Kerman province confirmed that Colonel Mohammadi was martyred while performing his duties in the volatile border area of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Details of the incident have not yet been released, and no group has claimed responsibility for possible hostilities in the area.

Sistan-Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long been a hotspot for cross-border smuggling, armed clashes, and militant activity. Security forces and civilians in the region frequently face confrontations with armed groups, including separatists and drug traffickers.

