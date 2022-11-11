IRGC chief: Panic-stricken enemies pleading with Iran not to act on pledge of vengeance

Major General Hossein Salami referred to his earlier warning to the “foreign parties involved in the wave of violence in Iran”, which followed a bloody terror attack by Daesh at a holy shrine in the city of Shiraz late last month.

Back then, Salami said in an address to the meddlers, especially the US and Saudi Arabia, “We will be coming after you with these young people to avenge us.”

“To the House of Saudi and media under its control we say this: We will come after you…we shall bereave you of your calm,” he said at the time.

On Friday, General Salami said enemies were stricken with panic following that warning and were now sending messages via different countries for Iran not to give a response.

“We told the enemies that we will rid you of your calm; we will definitely do so. It’s been days that they have been restless and remain on alert,” he said.

“They are powerless. The Iranian nation is not stopped and is making progress.”

“The enemy always breaks itself with its own mistakes. We once again defeated them using their own miscalculation,” the IRGC commander in chief added.