Iran’s Presllident: Journalists Conveyed Crimes of Zionists to World

Referring to the recent twelve-day war waged by the United States and Israel against Iran, Pezeshkian said the enemies thought that by assassinating commanders and scientists and attacking the police force, they could plunge the country into chaos and silence the voice of reporting.

“But contrary to their expectations, journalists and the media remained active, and with greater honesty and influence, they continued to convey the truth to the people,” he noted.

He added: “The swift replacement of commanders, the continuation of the country’s scientific activities, the solidarity of our dear people, and the efforts of the armed forces forced the enemy to retreat from its malicious objectives. This victory belongs to the steadfast Iranian nation, which created pride through unity.”

Pezeshkian went on to say: “It was the United States, through its agents, that sought to steer Iran toward its own intended ends. However, thanks to the tireless efforts of journalists in the field of information dissemination, along with the cooperation of other sectors of the country — including the Army, the IRGC, the Air Force, and the national air defense — the enemy was compelled to abandon its aggression.”

He further remarked: “The enemy outwardly claimed victory, but the truth is that the victory was with the Iranian nation. The resistance that was demonstrated was a source of pride.”

The president also praised the performance of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in the field of news coverage, emphasizing: “What the national broadcaster accomplished during those twelve days was unprecedented and succeeded in putting Iran in the global spotlight.”