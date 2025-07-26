Iran’s president vows to focus foreign policy on regional outreach, ties with Russia, China

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Saturday as he met with Iranian deputy foreign ministers and senior diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital Tehran.

“Through established coordination and policies, we will seek to prioritize expansion of closer, deeper, and better relations with our neighbors, and then develop and advance our ties with the countries with which we have good interactions, including Russia, China, the BRICS group, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Eurasian Union,” he said.

“We will also continue the process of cooperation with European countries and other countries based on wisdom, dignity, and expediency.”

Turning to the June 13-25 Israeli aggression on Iran that took place amid unprecedented American support, Pezeshkian said the occupying regime aggressively sought during the recent 12-day war to bring the country to its knees, but the dear Iranian nation took outstanding measures that need to be appreciated earnestly.

He underlined that Iran’s diplomacy, as shown by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and other Iranian media outlets, was active round-the-clock throughout the war.

“Even though some departments were shuttered down for a while, our loved ones were present in relevant bodies and established international ties,” the president said.

Pezeshkian also pointed to the efforts of Iran’s diplomatic apparatus during the 12-day Israeli-imposed war, saying that the result of such efforts was that almost all international agencies, except for the Security Council and the United Nations, condemned the aggression.

He further said that the Israeli regime initiated a war that was fundamentally unlawful under all international principles and regulations. “Unfortunately, in today’s world, such aggressive actions are often justified by major powers,” he added.

He also said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized that Iranian security and defense forces must prepare themselves to defend the country, while also noting that diplomacy must be placed on the agenda.

The Iranian president finally expressed gratitude for the remarkable efforts of the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in implementing the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy and diplomacy.