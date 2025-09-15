Featured NewsForeign PolicyMedia Wire

Iran’s President: Israel commits every crime with US support

By IFP Media Wire

The Iranian President says the Zionist regime places no limits on its acts of aggression and, unfortunately, the United States and some European countries support these aggressive actions.

Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday morning—before departing for Qatar to attend an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation—that the Zionist regime sets no boundaries for its aggression. Ignoring human-rights norms, it has struck at multiple countries, including Lebanon, Syria, Qatar, Iran, Yemen and even Iraq, and has carried out whatever military action it desired.

The President continued: “What is happening in Gaza is an all-out humanitarian catastrophe — not only a catastrophe in the making but a real, ongoing genocide. Many children have lost their lives and many more are dying. Women, the elderly and defenseless civilians, because of siege, starvation and repeated bombardments, are condemned to death.”

He stated: “Regrettably, the United States, by using its veto power in international bodies and through logistical and political support, assists the Zionist regime in continuing these crimes — a regime whose apartheid and anti-human character have become clear to all.”

He added: “Islamic countries should sever their ties with the fabricated Zionist regime and strive for unity and cohesion as much as possible. If we Muslims stand together, they naturally will not dare so easily to attack Islamic countries and trample the world’s laws.”

 

