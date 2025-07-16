Iran’s president calls for stronger multi-layered protection of national data in cyberspace

Speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace on Tuesday, Pezeshkian underlined the council’s vital role in enhancing service quality and addressing pressing security concerns, particularly under what he called the current sensitive conditions.

He said a comprehensive evaluation is needed to determine the extent to which outlined goals in the cyberspace sector have been achieved and to identify and resolve obstacles to their implementation.

The president also emphasized the importance of addressing existing gaps and strengthening the resilience of national infrastructure.

During the session, the National Cyberspace Center’s security division presented a detailed report on recent cyber threats and the country’s success in repelling them.

Pezeshkian instructed the council’s secretariat to continuously update protocols and re-engineer cyber defense processes.

Iran has been the target of numerous cyberattacks by the United States and Israel, particularly during the latter’s 12-day war of aggression against Iran last month.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

At the beginning of the war, the Israeli regime launched multiple coordinated cyberattacks targeting Iran’s banking network and state television.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories, including the regime’s cyber capital, Beer al-Sabe, considered to be the stronghold of the Israeli regime’s cyber industry and a central hub in its global cyber warfare apparatus.

According to Israeli media reports, a missile fired by Iran successfully evaded the regime’s multi-layered air defense systems. Despite initial detection, the missile intercept systems failed to neutralize the projectile.

On June 24, Iran ultimately succeeded in halting the war through its retaliatory operations against the Israeli regime.