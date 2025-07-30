Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Iran’s non-oil trade hits $34.2bn in 1st 4 months of 2025

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Trade

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the country's non-oil trade in the first four months of 2025 reached 61.02 million tons valued at $34.175 billion.

The volume of trade increased slightly by 0.48%, while its value fell by 10% compared to the same period last year.

Exports amounted to 48.81 million tons valued at $16.549 billion, showing a 1.46% increase in weight but a 5.51% decrease in value.

Imports stood at 12.21 million tons worth $17.627 billion, reflecting decreases of 3.23% in weight and 14.20% in value.

These figures indicate a continued effort to boost non-oil trade volume despite foreign pressures on Iran including sanctions by its Western adversaries, most notably the US.

