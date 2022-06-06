Monday, June 6, 2022
Iran’s Leader expresses condolences on media icon demise

By IFP Editorial Staff
Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has sent a message of condolences on the passing of veteran Iranian media personality Seyyed Mahmoud Doaei.

In his message, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described Doaei as “a veteran fighter and a longtime friend of (the late founder of the Islamic Republic) the Great Imam (Khomeini).”

Ayatollah Khamenei praised Doaei for his “purity of soul, humbleness, living a simple life, deep and firm devotion to the great Imam and the Revolution, and steadfastness”.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also in a message offered condolences over the passing of Doaei.

Doaei, the director of Iran’s Ettelaat Institution, died on Sunday in Tehran at the age of 81.

He was a companion of Imam Khomeini during his exile in the Iraqi city of Najaf. He was also Iran’s ambassador to Iraq between 1978 and 1979.

