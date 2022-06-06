Iran’s Leader expresses condolences on media icon demise

In his message, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described Doaei as “a veteran fighter and a longtime friend of (the late founder of the Islamic Republic) the Great Imam (Khomeini).”

Ayatollah Khamenei praised Doaei for his “purity of soul, humbleness, living a simple life, deep and firm devotion to the great Imam and the Revolution, and steadfastness”.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also in a message offered condolences over the passing of Doaei.

Doaei, the director of Iran’s Ettelaat Institution, died on Sunday in Tehran at the age of 81.

He was a companion of Imam Khomeini during his exile in the Iraqi city of Najaf. He was also Iran’s ambassador to Iraq between 1978 and 1979.