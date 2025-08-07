Saturday, August 9, 2025
Iran’s foreign minister warns Europe against snapback mechanism

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned that activation of the UN "snapback" mechanism by European countries could lead to political and diplomatic setbacks, though its economic impact on Iran would be limited.

In an interview with the IRIB state television on Wednesday, Araghchi said invoking the mechanism, meant to reimpose UN sanctions, would place Iran under Chapter VII of the UN Charter and restore previous resolutions.

“These are undoubtedly losses,” he stated, while urging European countries to avoid triggering the mechanism, warning it would cost them their role in future negotiations.

On Lebanon, Araghchi rejected international calls to disarm Hezbollah, saying such pressure is not new and stems from fears over the group’s operational capabilities.
He reaffirmed Iran’s support for Hezbollah’s decisions, stressing Tehran does not interfere in the group’s internal affairs.

Araghchi also highlighted improving ties with Egypt, calling the past year a period of “extraordinary progress.”

He pointed out multiple meetings with Egypt’s president and foreign minister, and said full diplomatic normalization is likely in the coming months, had regional conflicts not delayed the process.

The minister emphasized Iran’s deepening ties with neighbors and praised regional support following recent Israeli aggression against Iran.

