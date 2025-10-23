Iran’s foreign minister warns against “failed repetition” after IAEA chief’s remarks

Speaking on the sidelines of a regional diplomacy conference in Mashhad, Araghchi said, “I don’t know whether his remarks came from concern or from a threat, but in any case, those making such threats should remember that repeating past mistakes yields nothing but renewed defeat.”

Grossi had said on Wednesday that recent US and Israeli attacks had caused significant damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow, but emphasized that Iran’s nuclear know-how remained intact.

He added that Tehran currently allows IAEA inspectors to enter the country only “on a drip-feed basis.”

Grossi said Iran imposes restrictions for security reasons, pointing out, “I understand that, but if diplomacy fails, I fear a return to the use of force,” referring to the aggression by the US-Israeli alliance against Iran in June.

He also stated that the IAEA had found no evidence suggesting Tehran was seeking to build a nuclear weapon.

Grossi earlier confirmed that the agency had inspected the Iranian sites just before the attacks and continues to monitor them via satellite imagery, maintaining oversight of Iran’s nuclear program.