Iran’s COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 50,000: Ministry

Iran has confirmed 321 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 50,016.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 12,151 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,028,986.

The daily rise in the number of fatalities stands the lowest level since October 27, and the new infections figure is also a record-low since Nov. 16.

So far, Lari added, 719,708 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,817 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,342,628 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 64 cities are in the “red zone”, 278 in the “orange zone”, and 106 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.