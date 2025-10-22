Iranian scientist wins WHO regional award for NCD prevention

According to the Ministry of Health, the WHO annually recognizes scientists who make significant contributions to preventing and controlling NCDs, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer, in line with its mission to promote the highest attainable level of health for all people.

In 2024, the WHO’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, supported by the State of Kuwait Prize Fund, selected Dr. Ghayour Mobarhan for his outstanding work in cardiovascular disease prevention.

He leads the “Cohort Study Project,” recognized as one of Asia’s top cohort studies, which has produced valuable research on the role of dietary and other risk factors in cardiovascular diseases among high-risk populations in Iran and beyond.

Dr. Ghayour Mobarhan is also the founder of the UNESCO International Center for Basic Medical Sciences and Human Nutrition in Iran.

Due to visa delays, the award was received on his behalf by Dr. Reza Raeisi, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Health.