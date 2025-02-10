Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iranian president vows to render US hostilities ineffective ‘with people’s support’

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has asserted that the US plots against Iran will be thwarted with the help of the Iranian nation.

Delivering a keynote speech on Monday in Tehran’s Azadi Square on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the victory of the country’s Islamic Revolution, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of unity among Iranians and criticized US President Donald Trump for his contradictory approach of seeking dialogue with Iran while plotting against the nation.

Pezeshkian highlighted the revolution’s success in 1979 in ousting the last Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi through the people’s unity and participation.

The president condemned current US efforts to sow discord and portray Iran as weakened, but said Iran remains resilient.

He sought to assure the Iranian people that the officials are committed to tackling inequality, injustice, and poverty, and urged continued resistance against corruption and external threats.

Pezeshkian also affirmed Iran’s commitment to regional solidarity and defending the oppressed, while advocating for peace and justice with neighboring and Muslim countries.

He criticized the US for supporting Israel’s crimes in the region particularly against Palestine.

He questioned the US’s commitment to peace, pointing out the contradictory actions of bombing civilians and supporting war crimes.

