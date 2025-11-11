Iranian president orders investigation after Ahvaz youth dies following self-immolation

Baledi, who suffered burns over 70% of his body, was admitted to hospital in Ahvaz last week. Despite intensive medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, local authorities confirmed.

Following the incident, President Pezeshkian instructed the interior minister to convey his condolences to Baledi’s family and to take immediate steps to provide support and comfort to them.

The president also demanded a rapid and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the case and the prompt accountability of those responsible, with measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The public prosecutor of Khuzestan Province announced that the judicial system has opened a formal inquiry into the matter.

The mayor and the municipal enforcement officer in Ahvaz have been detained as part of the investigation.

The incident has drawn widespread attention in Iran.