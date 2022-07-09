Iranian president congratulates Muslim leaders on Eid al-Adha

In the messages, President Raisi described Eid al-Adha as the purest symbol of surrender to Allah and the choosing of Abraham as the role-model for the faithful.

Raisi expressed hope that all Muslims move in the direction of unity under the auspices of the Eid so that “we will witness increasing dignity and prosperity for the Muslim ummah in all international arenas.”

Eid al-Adha is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated by Muslims.

The Eid honors the willingness of the Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

All Muslims around the world celebrate the occasion.

Hajj pilgrims perform their own rituals to mark Edi al-Adha in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

This year, the Eid occasion falls on Sunday.