Saturday, July 9, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyReligion

Iranian president congratulates Muslim leaders on Eid al-Adha

By IFP Editorial Staff
President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated the leaders of Muslim countries on Eid al-Adha in separate messages.

In the messages, President Raisi described Eid al-Adha as the purest symbol of surrender to Allah and the choosing of Abraham as the role-model for the faithful.

Raisi expressed hope that all Muslims move in the direction of unity under the auspices of the Eid so that “we will witness increasing dignity and prosperity for the Muslim ummah in all international arenas.”

Eid al-Adha is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated by Muslims.

The Eid honors the willingness of the Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

All Muslims around the world celebrate the occasion.

Hajj pilgrims perform their own rituals to mark Edi al-Adha in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
This year, the Eid occasion falls on Sunday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks