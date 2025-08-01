Iranian president hails wrestling team, nation for World Championship triumph

In a message, the president hailed the team’s victory, calling it clear evidence of the determination and talent of Iran’s young athletes.

“This outstanding achievement reflects the relentless efforts and dedication of our young wrestlers, their diligent coaches, and their supportive families,” President Pezeshkian stated.

He described the athletes as champions shaping the future, who brought honor to Iran by winning six medals in total — one gold, one silver, and four bronze — while proudly raising the nation’s flag.

The exceptional performance of Iran’s youth Greco-Roman wrestling team at the U17 World Championships in Greece reaffirmed the country’s status as a powerhouse in world wrestling. Uzbekistan, with 118 points, and Kazakhstan, with 113 points, claimed second and third places respectively.