Iranian javelin thrower grabs gold, sets Paralympic, world record

Afrooz finished first on Wednesday with a throw of 40.14 meters.

His second throw of 40.67 and third one that landed the javelin 41.16 meters away broke the world and Paralympic records.

Shot putter Amir Hossein Alipour and female shooter Sareh Javanmardi have already won two gold medals for Iran in the competitions.

Female sprinter Hajar Safarzadeh has secured a silver medal in women’s 400m – T12 event at the games.

Mehdi Olad and Zafar Zaker have bagged silver medals in men’s shot put F11 and F55.

Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nouri have also clinched silver medals in the mixed team compound open archery event, while Zahra Rahimi has emulated the success in para-taekwondo.

Ali-Reza Bakht and Hamed Haghshenas, other para-taekwondo athletes, have won two bronzes.

Parastou Habibi and Alireza Mokhtari have earned two more bronzes in women’s club throw F32 and men’s shot put F53.