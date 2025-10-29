IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iranian deputy FM urges use of cross-border provincial capacities in talks with Herat governor

By Ehsan Ghasri

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, met with Herat Governor Mawlawi Noor Ahmad Islamjar on Wednesday, emphasizing the need to utilize provincial capacities on both sides of the Iran-Afghanistan border to expand trade and economic cooperation.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Gharibabadi described his meetings in Kabul as “constructive and forward-looking,” noting that the policy of good neighborliness holds a special place in both countries’ foreign relations.

He called for strengthening collaboration based on shared religious and cultural ties and addressing outstanding bilateral issues through provincial-level initiatives.

Governor Islamjar welcomed the visit and highlighted growing economic cooperation between the two nations, citing joint projects such as the Khaf-Herat railway.

He expressed Afghanistan’s interest in extending the railway to Mazar-e-Sharif and proposed joint ventures in cross-border agriculture, whereby Afghan farmers could cultivate water-intensive crops under Iranian standards and deliver produce at the border.

Islamjar also invited Iranian cooperation in developing industrial livestock projects to help supply a significant portion of Iran’s meat demand.
Gharibabadi and his delegation later toured border areas to review ongoing issues and cooperation opportunities.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks