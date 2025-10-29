Iranian deputy FM urges use of cross-border provincial capacities in talks with Herat governor

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Gharibabadi described his meetings in Kabul as “constructive and forward-looking,” noting that the policy of good neighborliness holds a special place in both countries’ foreign relations.

He called for strengthening collaboration based on shared religious and cultural ties and addressing outstanding bilateral issues through provincial-level initiatives.

Governor Islamjar welcomed the visit and highlighted growing economic cooperation between the two nations, citing joint projects such as the Khaf-Herat railway.

He expressed Afghanistan’s interest in extending the railway to Mazar-e-Sharif and proposed joint ventures in cross-border agriculture, whereby Afghan farmers could cultivate water-intensive crops under Iranian standards and deliver produce at the border.

Islamjar also invited Iranian cooperation in developing industrial livestock projects to help supply a significant portion of Iran’s meat demand.

Gharibabadi and his delegation later toured border areas to review ongoing issues and cooperation opportunities.