Iranian daily criticizes US policy, urges halt to nuclear talks

In a sharply worded editorial on Saturday, the paper criticized the idea of pursuing talks “at any cost,” arguing that such a stance undermines the dignity of the Iranian nation.

The article harshly criticized US President Donald Trump, calling him the “clownish director of a ridiculous theater,” adding that Israel is acting as a “disruptive agent” in the region under Trump’s direction.

It dismissed suggestions that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acts independently, calling such views naive and detached from reality.

According to Kayhan, European powers are playing the role of a “bad cop” under the guise of diplomacy, while in reality undermining commitments.

The piece asserted that all involved Western actors are merely playing assigned roles in a coordinated effort led by Trump.

The editorial concluded by demanding a formal apology from the US and a fundamental shift in its approach, insisting that Iran should not return to negotiations unless its historical and national identity is respected.

The paper described this stance as the “only logical and honorable response” in the current geopolitical climate.

The fourth round of the Iran-US indirect negotiations is set to be held in Oman on Sunday.