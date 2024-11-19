Iranian daily: Officials can’t even make clear decisions for country

In an article published on Tuesday, the newspaper questioned why officials fail to make clear decisions on vital issues, resulting in division, distrust, and skepticism instead of unity.

The article pointed out, “While officials from top to bottom frequently speak about unity and hold numerous conferences, the outcomes of these efforts do not contribute to national cohesion and instead, the society is witnessing increasing polarization and division.”

The newspaper criticized the lack of clarity on many issues, including diplomatic negotiations, the anti-money laundering Financial Action Task Force (FATF), internet filtering, and the boundaries of individual and social freedoms.

“In rational societies, the most knowledgeable, prudent, and righteous individuals are expected to hold key positions,” Jomhouri-e Eslami emphasized and added, “Therefore, it is expected that these officials resolve unresolved issues and alleviate public confusion.”

The newspaper concluded by questioning, “Is it not time to prove that Islam is not a religion of indecision?”