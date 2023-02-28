Iranian daily: Govt. must openly declare neutrality in Ukraine war

In an article, Jomhouri-e Eslami Daily said the Islamic Republic is duty-bound, based on religion, logic and Constitution, to remain neutral in the Russian war on Ukraine and must transparently declare that neutrality, in the first place.

Secondly, Iran must take practical measures to bring about peace between the warring sides, it added.

Failure to fulfill such “definitive” obligations has created problems for the country and can be counted as an act of “oppression” against the nation, the daily added.

“We should not be influenced by illusions fueled by extremist elements who reject positive balance in international relations and force the people to face the repercussions of this wrong policy,” it said.

Aside from Iran’s policy on Ukraine, the daily also took aim at what it called Tehran’s “unnecessary insistence” on not helping efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal as well as its “one-sided” approach in favor of the Eastern bloc, and creation of tensions with the West.

The fluctuations in the value of the national currency show that the sanctions have dealt a blow to Iran’s economy despite the claims that the bans have been ineffective, it argued.