Iranian daily lauds ‘diplomatic approach’ of President Pezeshkian vs. warmongering extremists

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

An Iranian newspaper has highlighted the stark contrast between the diplomatic language of President Massoud Pezeshkian following the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election and that of warmongering extremists, warning that the latter should never be allowed to take control.

Jomhouri-e Eslami highlighted President Pezeshkian’s reaction to Trump’s victory who had said “It will never matter to us who wins the U.S. election because our country and system rely on our internal strength and a dignified and great nation. We will not have a closed and limited view in developing our relations with other countries.”

In contrast, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee harshly criticized Trump, calling him a “murderer and gambler” and demanding the removal of CENTCOM forces from West Asia.

In a commentary on Sunday, the newspaper praised Pezeshkian’s emphasis on the independence and dignity of the Iranian nation and his diplomatic approach to solving international problems.

Jomhouri-e Eslami argued that this method benefits the country and prevents enemies from exploiting the situation.

“Conversely, the aggressive rhetoric of some officials only serves to close off avenues for resolving issues and provides enemies with ammo to attack Iran,” the daily warned.

