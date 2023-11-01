Iranian commander: Millions ready across world to rush to Palestinians’ rescue

Addressing the Iranian armed forces in an event on Wednesday, General Mohammad Bagheri said the unprecedented operation by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on October 7 that took the Israeli forces by storm was a testament that “all the concepts that the Zionists and their masters had made up were absurd and meaningless, as their false grandeur collapsed with the perfect and precise operation.”

The Iranian commander, however, condemned the Israeli regime for bombing civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, and hospitals with “the aircraft gifted by the criminals”.

He echoed remarks by the Leader of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that the only way to resolve the Palestinian issue is to hold a referendum.

Also on Wednesday, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting that the Hamas operation, dubbed Al-Aqsa Flood, caught the Israeli forces off guard “at strategic, operational and tactical levels”, which he concluded indicates that the occupying regime is nearing its collapse.

He also warned if the war, that has claimed nearly 10,000 Palestinian lives so far, does not immediately stop it will have serious repercussions.