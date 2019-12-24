Iranian Business, Technology Delegation to Visit Turkey

Parviz Karami, an advisor to Sattari, said this year Turkey will host 100 representatives of Iranian knowledge-based companies from January 21 to 23.

The delegation includes representatives of creative, technology and knowledge-based companies who travel to Turkey to establish and develop international relations and export Iranian knowledge-based products.

According to Karami, holding Business-to-Business meetings between Iranian knowledge-based companies and their Turkish counterparts as well as visiting the country’s technological and industrial centres is one of the main goals of the trip to Turkey.

The delegation includes representatives of companies active in the field of technology, including information and communication technology, health, equipment and machinery and advanced materials.

The trip is also aimed at market development, observation of rivals and similar technologies, joint venture, among others, according to Karami.

He emphasised that the visit will lead to the development of scientific and technological relationships with Turkey and the promotion of the market for knowledge-based companies.