Media WireMiddle East

Iran-US nuclear negotiations to resume in Oman on Sunday

By IFP Media Wire
Araghchi Witkoff

The sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks will be held on Sunday in Muscat, the Omani foreign minister announced on Thursday.

Iran and the United States will hold a sixth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program this Sunday in Oman, the sultanate’s foreign minister said Thursday, as regional tensions have spiked in recent days.

The announcement by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi comes as the U.S. is drawing down the presence of staffers who are not deemed essential to operations in the Middle East and their loved ones due to the potential for regional unrest.

Al-Busaidi made the announcement on the social platform X.

“I am pleased to confirm the 6th round of Iran US talks will be held in Muscat this Sunday the 15th,” he wrote.

Iran for days had been saying there would be talks, but Oman, which is serving as the mediator, had not confirmed them until now.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks