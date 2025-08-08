Iran urges prosecution of perpetrators of Mazar-i-Sharif consulate attack

In a statement on the 27th anniversary of the crime of the attack on Iran’s consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Islamic Republic continues to insist on the necessity of fully uncovering all dimensions of this terrorist crime.

The statement says twenty-seven years ago on the 8th of August, the building of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, was attacked by armed terrorists, resulting in the martyrdom of eight Iranian diplomats serving at the Consulate alongside a correspondent of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

It points out undoubtedly, this terrorist assault constitutes one of the most heinous violations of international law in the field of diplomatic and consular relations.While commemorating the memory of the martyred Iranian diplomats and journalist, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran called for the identification of the perpetrators and masterminds of the crime, and the adoption of concrete measures to ensure the administration of justice.