Iran’s UN mission: Tehran has never initiated escalation, responded proportionately to US threats

In a message posted on X on Sunday, the mission commemorated the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, emphasizing that the revolution shattered the “American idol.”

The message read, “Happy anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran. The Revolution of the Iranian people shattered the American idol, spelled an end to US domination in Iran, and sought a logical, just, and equitable relationship.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been the initiator of escalation but has always responded proportionately to the nature and intensity of US threats – a course which shall indeed continue.” it added.

The message comes amid the recent move by US President Donald Trump to re-impose “maximum pressure” policy on Iran.