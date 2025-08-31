Iran to add two new national days to calendar next year

The first proposal designates December 1 (Azar 10 in the Persian calendar) as “National Day of Iran’s Three Islands in the Persian Gulf,” marking the historic sovereignty of Iran over Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa islands.

The move gained momentum last year after renewed claims by the United Arab Emirates and a joint statement by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union describing the historically Iranian islands as “occupied,” sparking widespread public and online reactions in Iran.

The second proposal seeks to dedicate a day to commemorate the 12-day conflict with the US-Israeli alliance earlier this year, which included direct attacks on Iranian soil. Officials have not yet announced an official title for this day.

Qader Ashena, Secretary of the Public Culture Council, said the initiatives will be presented to the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution for approval in the coming weeks. If passed by October, the two days will be included in Iran’s national calendar.