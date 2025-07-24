Iran slams US, Israel’s role in ‘collapse’ of intl. legal order, ‘erosion’ of UN Charter

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in New York on Wednesday, addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the region, including the issue of Palestine.

He described the US and the Israeli regime as the “main source of instability” in the West Asia region, citing their individual or joint atrocities against regional countries.

Washington and Tel Aviv, he added, posed “a major threat to international peace and security” as a result of their acts of deadly regional military adventurism.

The official cited the regime’s US-enabled war of genocide on the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank, Syria, and Yemen as well as its unprovoked 12-day war on the Islamic Republic last month.

Referencing the war on Gaza, he said the October 2023-present campaign of unbridled aggression had featured killing or maiming tens of thousands, bombing hospitals and schools, and murdering UN staff and humanitarian workers.

Millions had also been displaced, and starvation “weaponized against an entire population,” Gharibabadi added, pointing to Tel Aviv’s near-total siege of the Palestinian territory.

He described the situation as worsening, saying the regime now employed a “systematic method of killing” by “deliberately targeting starving civilians” awaiting aid.

The diplomat called the method that had seen Israeli forces kill more than 1,000 civilians swarming around Israeli- and American-sponsored so-called aid distribution points, “premeditated mass murder.”

The overall war, Gharibabadi said, amounted to “organized and systematic annihilation of a besieged civilian population by an occupying regime, supported and shielded by the United States.”

He was pointing to Washington’s providing the warfare with ceaseless political, military, and intelligence support.

Amid the situation, the Security Council was expected to take action towards ensuring an immediate and permanent ceasefire, provision of unimpeded humanitarian access for Gazans, and release of arbitrarily detained Palestinians.

The body was also required to reject the regime’s forced displacement plans, enable full UN membership for Palestine, and ensure accountability on the part of Tel Aviv.

Turning to the June 13-25 war on Iran that took place amid unprecedented American support, Gharibabadi said the assault was one of an “unprovoked and unlawful” nature.

He noted how the aggression targeted the Islamic Republic’s civilian and nuclear infrastructures, including nuclear sites under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s safeguards.

Iran, the official stated, demanded urgent Security Council action concerning such atrocities.

He, meanwhile, denounced Dorothy Shea, Washington’s UN envoy, for accusing the Islamic Republic earlier during the meeting of being behind ongoing instances of regional instability instead of taking up responsibility on the part of her country for the underway situation.

“The US representative is in no moral, political, or legal position to lecture or blame Iran,” Gharibabadi concluded.