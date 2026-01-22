Iran security council reports 2,427 martyrs in foreign-backed riots

The statement said that 690 other individuals were killed during the riots, bringing the total death toll to 3,117.

According to the report, the height of the violence occurred on January 8 and 9, revealing an unprecedented level of brutality.

“According to the documentation in possession of the council, during these two days, a full-scale atrocity was carried out with the support of ill-wishers against the Iranian nation,” it said.

Terrorist elements engaged in “Daesh-style crimes,” including beheadings, stabbings, and burning individuals alive.

The attacks also caused widespread destruction with systematic assaults on bazaars, shops, banks, mosques, hospitals, ambulances, fire stations, clinics, and public infrastructure.

The council noted that the events began as peaceful protests by merchants and trade groups over economic difficulties, during which President Masoud Pezeshkian personally met with representatives to hear their concerns and instructed the police to exercise maximum restraint.

However, the report said that organized chaos cells intervened to prevent a peaceful resolution and shifted to targeted armed attacks intended to create mass casualties and destabilize urban centers.

“After this stage, on the 8th and 9th of January, various terrorist acts were carried out in parts of the country to push the situation out of control and destabilize the cities through maximum violence and coordinated armed attacks on public places and gatherings intended to cause casualties and destroy public and private property,” it added.

Intelligence findings suggest this campaign was a direct response to the failure of the “12-day war” waged by the US and Israel in June last year.

Having realized that military aggression alone could not break the Iranian will, the statement asserted that the US-Zionist axis shifted its focus to targeting Iran’s social cohesion.

“The enemy concluded that military tools could not make the Iranian nation surrender,” the statement read. “Therefore, they targeted the social integrity of the nation to break the collective national will.”

The council credited the failure of this “sinister plot” to the wise leadership of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the sacrifices of security forces, and the historic “epic of January 12”, when millions of Iranians took to the streets to denounce the violence.

The report emphasized that normal life has returned to the country, and that the “national unity of the Iranian people has once again imposed defeat on the enemies of Iran.”