Iran denies ‘rumors’ of Pezeshkian-Trump meeting

He described the claims as “fabricated and baseless”.

Baqaei also refuted related allegations, including supposed dissatisfaction among negotiating parties with Oman’s mediation as well as reports of a proposed direct dialogue initiative by Iran with the US.

“All such claims are fake news and completely unfounded”, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Baqaei also underlined that any updates regarding the diplomatic activities of the Islamic Republic, including indirect talks between Iran and the US, are communicated clearly, professionally, and in a timely manner through official Foreign Ministry channels.