Iran says pondering response to US proposal

By IFP Media Wire
Iran’s response to a recent proposal that the US has submitted via Oman is under consideration, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi has stated.

Speaking at a meeting of the cabinet on Sunday, the foreign minister gave a report on the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US and a proposal that the American negotiators have sent to Iran via Oman.

“The response to that letter is being prepared,” the foreign minister stated.

In a post on his X account on Saturday night, Araqchi said an American proposal has been delivered by the Foreign Minister of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

“My dear brother Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, distinguished Foreign Minister of Oman, paid a short visit to Tehran today to present elements of a US proposal which will be appropriately responded to in line with the principles, national interests and rights of the people of Iran,” Araqchi added.

Iran and the US have held five rounds of talks since April 12, mediated by Oman, with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

