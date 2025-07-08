Media WireForeign Policy

Iran rejects Trump’s claims of requesting talks as baseless fabrication

By IFP Media Wire
Esmael baghaei

Iran’s Foreign Ministry firmly refuted assertions by US President Donald Trump that Tehran sought negotiations, slamming Washington for "fabricating narratives to deflect from its failures."

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei stated on Tuesday that no request for a meeting had been submitted to the American side.

He dismissed Trump’s remarks as a desperate attempt to project strength.

“From our side, no request for a meeting has been made to the American side,” Baqaei said.

Trump on Monday claimed during a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington had set a date for negotiations with Iran and that Iranian officials were eager to talk.

“I think they want to meet with us to make peace,” he claimed.

The US president went further, asserting that Iran’s nuclear program had been completely dismantled and that the International Atomic Energy Agency had confirmed the destruction of a target site.

“I hope the war between Israel and Iran is over. We will have a meeting with Iran and see what happens,” Trump added.

Meanwhile, media outlets reported that Steve Witkoff, Trump’s regional envoy, declared a meeting with Iranian officials would be arranged very soon and could take place as early as next week.

