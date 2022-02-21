Monday, February 21, 2022
type here...
BusinessEconomyIFP Exclusive

Iran, Qatar sign 14 agreements during Raisi’s visit

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran, Qatar sign 14 agreements during Raisi’s visit
Iran and Qatar have signed 14 agreements during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Doha.

The signing happened after a meeting between Raisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani and in their presence.

The agreements were signed by minsters of oil, roads and urban development, cultural heritage and energy of Iran and their Qatari counterparts.

The deals concern aviation, trade, shipping, radio and television, foreign policy (visa-free visits by citizens of the two countries), electricity, standard, culture and education. High-ranking delegations of Iran and Qatar are accompanying President Raisi in his two-day visit to Qatar.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsCoronavirus

Editor Picks