Iran, Qatar sign 14 agreements during Raisi’s visit

The signing happened after a meeting between Raisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani and in their presence.

The agreements were signed by minsters of oil, roads and urban development, cultural heritage and energy of Iran and their Qatari counterparts.

The deals concern aviation, trade, shipping, radio and television, foreign policy (visa-free visits by citizens of the two countries), electricity, standard, culture and education. High-ranking delegations of Iran and Qatar are accompanying President Raisi in his two-day visit to Qatar.