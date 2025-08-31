Iran president: Shanghai summit key to boosting multilateralism, regional cooperation

Speaking at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, Pezeshkian emphasized that the SCO represents nearly 2.5 billion people and accounts for over 40 percent of the global economy, underlining its strategic importance.

“This summit is an important platform for reinforcing multilateral cooperation and countering the unilateralism and hegemonic approaches promoted by the US and some European countries,” the president stated.

He noted that the event will bring together both full and observer members of the organization, offering opportunities for high-level discussions with presidents and prime ministers aimed at strengthening political, economic, cultural, and security ties.

Pezeshkian added that planned meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other participating leaders would focus on advancing bilateral and regional partnerships.

Expressing optimism about the summit’s outcomes, the president said he hopes the talks will contribute to regional and global peace and stability, as well as promote cooperation for the prosperity and well-being of people in the region and beyond.