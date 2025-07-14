Iran’s president calls for inclusive role of universities in solving challenges

“If we respect and empower our intellectuals, the country will flourish”, he said during the 40th Summit of Presidents of Major Universities held at the University of Tehran.

While referring to the urgency for transformation in higher education, Pezeshkian called on university leaders to shift their institutions toward being problem-solving centers capable of addressing the country’s complex and interwoven challenges.

He also stressed that modern institutions must engage directly in national development and called for academic participation in government planning.

Pezeshkian warned against pressuring professors and scholars under vague pretexts, urging merit-based appointments and improved human resource management.

He further underscored that without behavior change in public administration, bureaucracies would stagnate.

Among key university missions, he enumerated improving energy efficiency, developing renewable energy, addressing Iran’s water crisis, and promoting performance-based budgeting.

“Real progress,” he said, “happens when knowledge powers our production and industries”.