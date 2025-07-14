IFP ExclusiveEducationFeatured News

Iran’s president calls for inclusive role of universities in solving challenges

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has underlined the need to move beyond "narrow-minded and arbitrary behaviors" in universities, urging greater inclusion of academic elites, even those critical of the system.

“If we respect and empower our intellectuals, the country will flourish”, he said during the 40th Summit of Presidents of Major Universities held at the University of Tehran.

While referring to the urgency for transformation in higher education, Pezeshkian called on university leaders to shift their institutions toward being problem-solving centers capable of addressing the country’s complex and interwoven challenges.

He also stressed that modern institutions must engage directly in national development and called for academic participation in government planning.

Pezeshkian warned against pressuring professors and scholars under vague pretexts, urging merit-based appointments and improved human resource management.

He further underscored that without behavior change in public administration, bureaucracies would stagnate.

Among key university missions, he enumerated improving energy efficiency, developing renewable energy, addressing Iran’s water crisis, and promoting performance-based budgeting.

“Real progress,” he said, “happens when knowledge powers our production and industries”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks