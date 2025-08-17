Iran president hails natl. achievement in associated gas recovery project

He added that this milestone will prevent the annual wasteful burning of $700 million worth of gas and significantly reduce environmental pollution.

The project—known as NGL 3100—is part of a larger $1.6 billion initiative designed to eliminate gas flaring in the region.

It will extinguish eight flares and prevent the burning of high-value associated gas.

Currently capturing about 80 million cubic feet per day, NGL 3100 is expected to increase capacity by an additional 45 million cubic feet by October and another 40 million by March, ultimately capturing up to 240 million cubic feet per day once fully operational.