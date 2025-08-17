Sunday, August 17, 2025
Iran president hails natl. achievement in associated gas recovery project

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on his personal social media page that, thanks to the efforts of domestic engineers and specialists and with over 85% locally produced equipment, the first phase of the associated gas recovery project in southern Ilam province has been officially inaugurated.

He added that this milestone will prevent the annual wasteful burning of $700 million worth of gas and significantly reduce environmental pollution.

The project—known as NGL 3100—is part of a larger $1.6 billion initiative designed to eliminate gas flaring in the region.

It will extinguish eight flares and prevent the burning of high-value associated gas.

Currently capturing about 80 million cubic feet per day, NGL 3100 is expected to increase capacity by an additional 45 million cubic feet by October and another 40 million by March, ultimately capturing up to 240 million cubic feet per day once fully operational.

