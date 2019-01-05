As part of the historical valley of Khayedalou, the city of Khorramabad is partially located in at the foot of this mountain.

This mountain has a sedimentary surface and is mostly covered with moss and lichen, and for this reason it is called Makhmalkuh (mountain covered with velvet).

With the onset of the rainy seasons, the lichens turn black. Therefore, parts of the mountains that are less exposed to the sunshine are greener and more attractive. It becomes just like a black and green velvet.