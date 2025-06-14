Saturday, June 14, 2025
type here...
Media WireForeign Policy

Iran says nuclear negotiations with US ‘meaningless’ after Israel attack

By IFP Media Wire
Araghchi Witkoff

Speaking to Tasnim news agency, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei accused the US of supporting Israel’s onslaught on Iran, saying the attack would not have happened without Washington’s permission.

“The other side [the US] acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless,” Baqaei said of talks Washington has held with Tehran in recent months over Iran’s nuclear program.

“You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran’s territory,” he added.

The sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks was set to be held on Sunday in Muscat, the Omani foreign minister announced on Thursday.

Iran and the US have held five rounds of such diplomatic process with Omani mediation since April.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks