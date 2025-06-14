Iran says nuclear negotiations with US ‘meaningless’ after Israel attack

“The other side [the US] acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless,” Baqaei said of talks Washington has held with Tehran in recent months over Iran’s nuclear program.

“You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran’s territory,” he added.

The sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks was set to be held on Sunday in Muscat, the Omani foreign minister announced on Thursday.

Iran and the US have held five rounds of such diplomatic process with Omani mediation since April.