Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed that the general policies of Iran and the United States remain consistent.

Mohajerani added that “necessary measures have been planned in advance.”

She further stated that the election of the US president has “no connection” to Iran and that the “general policies of the US and Iran are unchanged.”

On Wednesday, Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in a historic political comeback, reclaiming the White House after his 2020 election loss.