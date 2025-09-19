Iran mourns educator, author Samineh Baghcheban

Former students, cultural figures, and officials gathered to honor her legacy before her burial in the section of Notables at Behesht Zahra cemetery.

Baghcheban, who died on September 16 at the age of 97, was the daughter of Jabar Baghcheban, founder of Iran’s first school for the deaf.

After his death in 1966, she took over the school’s leadership, continuing the family’s mission of advancing education for children with hearing disabilities.

Attendees included her sister, Parvaneh Baghcheban, presidential adviser Ali Rabiei, poet Mohammad-Reza Shafiei Kadkani, and numerous former students spanning generations.

Many addressed the crowd in sign language, recalling her tireless work in education and literature.

Rabiei, conveying condolences from President Massoud Pezeshkian, described the Baghcheban family as central to Iran’s cultural identity.

“Iran means Jabar Baghcheban, Iran means Samineh Baghcheban, and Iran means everyone who has served culture and society,” he said.

Baghcheban authored several acclaimed children’s books, including The Wooden Bridge and Norooz and the Kites, and promoted Persian folk songs and stories through sign-language adaptations.